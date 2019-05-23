Nellie Dean's is unaffected and open for business after a fire damages a nearby building

The popular karaoke bar Nellie Dean's is open as usual after a fire nearby.

After reports suggested a blaze at the rear of the property had spread to a neighbouring empty building, dozens of people got in touch concerned about damage to the Promenade pub.

The management of Nellie Deans has thanked the public for their support but reassured them that the karaoke bar was not touched by the fire.

Amanda Calvert, who runs the venue, has said that it is business as usual.

“I think some people saw the headline and thought Nellie Deans had been effected by the fire," she said, "It wasn’t, we’ve not even got any smoke damage. The fire involved bins in the alley at the back so didn’t’ touch us.”

Calvert, who also runs the Gynn pub in the town, stressed that Nellie Deans was open for business as usual – with a new drinks promotion starting today involving bottled beer and cocktails.

She added: “I wouldn’t want anyone thinking we were closed – we are open as usual with our legendary karaoke that nobody should miss!”