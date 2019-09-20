National manhunt for Blackpool sex offender Red O'Connor (A.K.A "Red Vaughn")

A convicted sex offender from Blackpool with an alias is being hunted by police across the UK.

Red O'Connor, also known as Red Vaughn, breached the terms of his release from prison after failing to return to his registered address.

Red O'Connor.

The 30 year old, from Blackpool, was originally convicted of a sexual assault in 2008.

READ MORE >>> Huge number of false alarms putting lives at risk in Lancashire



Police think O'Connor is in London, but stress that he has links to Blackpool, Thornton, and Cleveleys - as well as Brighton and Chiswick.

He is 5'7", muscular, and has short mousey brown hair, and a tattoo of an angel on his right arm.

DS Angela Gray from the Management of Sexual or Violent Offenders (MOSOVO) Unit said: “We need to trace O’Connor, who will be aware he is in breach of his notification requirements and that we are looking for him.

“If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, please get in contact with us as soon as possible.

"Similarly I would urge O’Connor if he sees this appeal to hand himself in at the nearest police station."

Anyone with information can call 01253 604019 or email mosovowest@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.