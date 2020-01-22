Mystery chemicals found by police at Poulton house

Unidentified chemicals were found by police at an address in Poulton last night.

Officers attended a house on Bispham Road at around 11.55pm on Tuesday, January 21.

A spokesman said: "While at the address we located a quantity of chemicals. Analysis of the chemicals has yet to take place so we are unable to say what they are, but at this point we do not believe there is any wider threat to the public.

"Enquiries are ongoing, and we will remain at the scene today along with colleagues from the fire service."

Police remained at the scene today, with a white tent set up in the garden.