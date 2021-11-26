Married Gary Fox groomed and then sexually assaulted the girl starting from when she was just 14 years old in 1999 and 2000.

Fox, now 62, met the girl through private music lessons but soon started making inappropriate comments towards her before moving on to physical abuse.

Fox, of Clifton Drive North, Lytham, was found guilty of seven counts of indecent assault (Sexual Offences Act 1956) and was today (Friday, November 26th) sentenced at Preston Crown Court to six and a half years.

Gary Fox, 62, who has been jailed for grooming and sexually abusing a teenager girl.

He was also given an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and must sign the sex offenders’ register.

Investigation Officer Mick Cross, of the Public Protection Unit, said: “Gary Fox, a married man, made a deliberate decision to pursue a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl. He must have known known that this was wrong, especially as she was his student and he had a duty of care to her. It did not stop him. He effectively groomed and then sexually assaulted a child in order to satisfy his own sexual urges.

“I would like to commend the bravery of the victim for having the courage to effectively re-live her ordeal through these court proceedings. I hope that the conviction and sentence give her some sense that justice has been achieved after all this time and that it gives others who may have suffered such abuse the confidence to come forward and report it to us confident in the knowledge that we will investigate sensitively and professionally, regardless of the time passed or who the alleged perpetrator.”

Howard Gough, Head of the North West CPS Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Unit said: ‘’Gary Fox was in a position of trust as a music teacher when he exploited a young girl for his own sexual gratification.

“I would like to commend this brave woman for finding the courage to stand up to the man who manipulated and abused her all those years ago, and for her ongoing support of the police investigation and subsequent successful prosecution of him.