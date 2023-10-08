A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for a further 36 hours detention after a person who collapsed inside a McDonald’s in Blackpool with “serious injuries” died in hospital.

He remained in custody for questioning on Saturday (October 7).

A man in his 30s with “serious injuries” collapsed inside the McDonald’s in Bank Hey Street at around 4.30pm on Monday (October 2).

The man, who was later named as 38-year-old Daniel Allsop, was taken to hospital where he sadly died on Wednesday (October 4).

A 29-year-old man, of no fixed address, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday (October 6).

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said about the arrest: “We were granted a further 36 hours detention by Magistrates.”

A post-mortem examination established that the cause of Daniel’s death was blunt force trauma.

Paying tribute to Daniel, his family said: “On October 4, 2023, we lost a son, dad, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew and cousin. He passed peacefully surrounded by his immediate family.

“He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.”

Detectives said they were continuing to appeal for witnesses and were keen to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious on Bethesda Road at around 4.30pm on Monday.

Officers also urged the public to check their dashcam, doorbell, CCTV and mobile phone footage to see if they had captured anything that could help their investigation.

Det Chief Insp Jill Johnston, from our Force Major Investigation Team, said: “My thoughts are very much with Daniel’s family at this heartbreaking and extremely difficult time for them.

“This is a fast-moving investigation and although we have made an arrest our enquiries are still very much ongoing.

“We believe that Daniel was assaulted on Bethesda Road, in the middle of a busy town centre in the middle of the day.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area, maybe on foot or travelling in their vehicle or public transport, who saw anything – however inconsequential they may think it is – to make contact with us.

She added: “We know there have been a number of high-profile incidents in Blackpool recently which will understandably cause our community some concern.

“I would like to reassure residents that this investigation is being treated as an isolated incident.

“There are officers in the area carrying out enquiries and we have increased reassurance patrols.

“If you have any concerns or any information, please stop and talk to one of our officers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or report it online at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/0401020123L19-PO1, quoting log 431 of October 7.