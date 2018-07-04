Murder probe launched after 16-year-old boy stabbed to death in Liverpool

A 16-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in Liverpool.

The youngster was found after emergency services were called to Belle Vale Road at around 9pm on Tuesday, Merseyside Police said.

The teenager was taken to hospital, although he was pronounced dead at around midnight.

Detectives have launched a murder probe and forensic examination of the scene was under way.

Detective Chief Inspector Bev Hyland said: "We are in the very early stages of our investigation into this tragic incident in which a young life has been taken. We are working to try and establish exactly what happened last night.

"I want to appeal to anyone who saw the incident itself, or anything suspicious in the vicinity of Belle Vale Road, and the park opposite Woodholme Court, to come forward.

"We also want to appeal to anybody who stopped to assist and may not have yet spoken to police, and anyone passing through Belle Vale Road who may have dash-cam footage."

Anyone with information was asked to contact @MerPolHQ, call 101 with reference 1295 or @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111.