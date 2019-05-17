Murder plot MP: No-one should be threatened for doing their job

A Lancashire MP who was the target of a far-right murder plot says no politician should be threatened for doing their job.

MP Rosie Cooper said in a statement: "My deepest wish is that this case is the last occasion when any public servant, any politician, has their life threatened for simply doing their job.

West Lancashire MP Rosie Cooper

Read more>>> Far-right extremist who plotted to murder Lancashire MP Rosie Cooper jailed for life

"I believe today justice has been served. Not for me personally, but for every MP and public servant, and for our democratic way of life which affords us the privilege of free speech, without fear of violent retribution.

"I wish to thank Robbie Mullen whose bravery saved my life, the Parliamentary Authorities including the Parliamentary Liaison and Investigation Team, the Police - Lancashire and Merseyside Forces and the North West Counter Terrorism unit for keeping me safe. Thanks also to my family, friends and constituents for all their kindness, hard work and support over the last two years.

Read more>>> Preston man Carl Richardson stole firefighter's debit card from Preston Fire Station and spent it on scratchcards

"Now the case has ended, I will not be making any further comment. I look forward to focusing solely on my work on behalf of the people of West Lancashire as their MP."

Sentencing Renshaw, Mrs Justice McGowan said: "Your perverted view of history and current politics has caused you to believe it right to demonise groups simply because they are different from you."

Far-right extremist Jack Renshaw

Read more>>> 'Missed opportunities' to save baby Amelia from hands of her murderous mum

She added: "This is a case in which only a sentence of life imprisonment can meet the appalling seriousness of your offending."

The judge also commended MP Rosie Cooper and police officer Victoria Henderson.

"The dignity and bravery they have demonstrated show the true public spirit and public interest that motivated their work," she said.

Renshaw raised his arm in an apparent Nazi salute as a supporter in the public gallery shouted "we're with you Jack" while he was led to the cells.

Jenny Hopkins, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "A crime of this type against anyone is a serious matter but when our MPs are targeted it is also an attack on the democratic process and public service.

"Jack Renshaw was prepared to act on his white supremacist world view and plotted to kill a Member of Parliament - a plan reminiscent of the abhorrent murder of Jo Cox MP.

"He also made threats against a police officer and his prison sentence reflects the seriousness of the offences."