Murder investigation opened after death of Blackpool woman on New Year's Eve

A 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a woman in Blackpool, police said.

He was later released without charge after a post-mortem examination revealed the 46-year-old died from non-suspicious causes, a statement released to the media today said.

Officers were called to a home in Rawcliffe Street at around 9.30pm on Monday, December 31, where the body of the woman was found.

The Gazette is not revealing her identity at this stage.

A file was being prepared for the resort's coroner Alan Wilson, who was expected to open an inquest to determine the circumstances of the woman's death.

The day before she died, a picture was uploaded to her Facebook page, showing her with facial injuries and sparking concern from her friends.

The coroner's office has been contacted for a comment. The ambulance service said paramedics were called to the home at 9.48pm, arriving one minute later.

Nobody was taken to hospital.

A number of tributes were paid online, including by the woman's daughter, who said: "I just want this to be a bad dream. I've not just lost my mum, I've lost my best friend."