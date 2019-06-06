Mother convicted of murdering baby after birth in outside farm toilet

A mother has been convicted of murdering her newborn baby in a "chilling" act after her birth in an outside farm toilet.

Hannah Cobley, who had concealed her pregnancy from family and friends, inflicted severe head injuries on the infant and sealed her inside three plastic bags despite signs she may still have been alive.

Hannah Cobley, 29, from Stanton, Leicestershire, who has been convicted of murdering her newborn baby after giving birth in an outside farm toilet in April 2017.

The 29-year-old abandoned the child's body in an overgrown area at the farm, where she lived with her parents and cousin in Stoney Stanton, Leicestershire.

Cobley denied murdering the baby in the early hours of April 26 2017 after claiming she had not killed or even harmed the infant.

On Thursday, Cobley was convicted of murder after a four-week trial at Leicester Crown Court, Leicestershire Police said.

Searches made on the killer's phone which were examined as part of the investigation included "signs of stillbirth", how long a baby can survive without being fed and what happens when a newborn baby is dropped.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Jon Blockley said: "This is an extremely sad and tragic case which has resulted in the death of a newborn baby girl, born at 32 weeks.

"Hannah Cobley had previously denied being responsible for her baby's death but, following this investigation, has today been found guilty of murder.

"Cobley could have sought help from her own family or professionals, but instead took actions into her own hands. This decision meant a newborn baby girl was denied her life."

Mr Blockley added: "My thoughts remain with all those affected and I want to thank everyone who assisted in this investigation providing information as well as to all the police officers and staff who worked tirelessly on such a devastating case."

Cobley, of Broughton Road, Stoney Stanton, will be sentenced on Friday at the same court.