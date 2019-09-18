More than 100 officers take part in dawn raids across Fleetwood in massive crackdown on drug gangs

More than 100 officers from across Lancashire have raided six homes in Fleetwood as part of a crackdown on widespread drug offences.



The raids happened early this morning (September 18) as police targeted two of the town's biggest rival drug gangs.



At one address, specialist officers used an angle grinder to cut through a steel-reinforced front door at a penthouse flat in Mount Road.



Lancashire Police confirmed that seven people had been arrested as part of the operation.



Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw called the operation a success, and said that despite cuts, "this acts as a reassurance to the public in Fleetwood and across Lancashire that the police are ready and able to make sure criminals are held to account.



"Crime does not pay here and across Lancashire."

Specialist officers used an angle grinder to cut through a steel-reinforced front door at a penthouse flat in Mount Road, Fleetwood

A spokesman for the force said the raids were designed to crack down on two rival drug gangs operating in Fleetwood.

All six properties are being searched with police dogs.