More arrests over drugs investigation

Police have today arrested two more people as part of an operation to tackle county lines drugs gangs.

A 51 year old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and a 46 year old woman from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug.

They are both in custody.

Today’s action follows arrests earlier this week when a number of people were charged as part of Operation Moth,

Sarah Thomas, 43, of Claremont Road, Blackpool, has been charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs and supplying class A drugs.

She is due to appear before magistrates on October 23.

Jason Gerrand, 44, of Cheltenham Road, Blackpool, has been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and supplying Class A drugs.

He is due before magistrates on November 6.

Kyle Major, 18, of Fairhurst Street, Blackpool has been charged with two counts of supplying cocaine, three counts of supplying heroin and possession of a controlled drugs of class B – cannabis/ cannabis resin.

Jake Ogden, 18, of Orme Street, Blackpool and Jamie Copeland, 34, of Dickson Road, Blackpool have each been charged with three counts of supplying heroin and three counts of supplying crack cocaine.

They have made their first appearances at Blackpool Magistrate’s Court.

A fourth man, 30, from Blackpool who was arrested on Monday on suspicion of supplying controlled drugs was released under investigation and two men aged 32 and 39 arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug have also been released under investigation.

DCI Rebecca Smith from Blackpool Police said: “We are working closely with the other north west police forces and our partners in local authorities, health and social services to so that we can keep our communities safe.”