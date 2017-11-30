Mobile phone ruse lured victim to flat in St Annes

A would-be robber advertised a non existent phone on a Facebook selling page to lure a buyer to his flat.

Simon Lewandowski, 28, of St Alban’s Road, St Annes, is accused of attempting to rob £190 from his victim on April 14 by continuing to advertise his neighbour’s mobile on a buy sell site.

The victim, who told the court in a victim impact statement he had suffered anxiety, was punched and his glasses damaged when he attended Lewandowski’s flat to view the item, which was still being advertised online.

Preston Crown Court heard the defendant had been asked by a neighbour to sell a phone, but the phone had already been sold eight weeks before the attempted robbery.

Prosecuting, Michael Maher said: “The complainant had contacted the defendant in respect of the alleged sale of a mobile phone, and they, having communicated by Facebook, agreed a purchase price.

“He travelled to the defendant’s address in St Annes.

“When the defendant came out of the flat he had a bottle of wine in each hand.

“He observed the defendant was rather curious in his exchange on Facebook, and said: ‘You’re not going to rob me are you?’

“He reassured him he was not that kind of individual. He wanted to see the merchandise first before he handed over money.

“In fact there was no phone because evidence from a neighbour of the defendant indicated she had sold it several weeks ago.

“Effectively the defendant had lured him there for the sale of a non-existent phone.”

The court heard Lewandowski started threatening the man, saying: “You don’t have the money do you?’ and ‘Give me the money”.

He then punched the man in the face, causing his lip to burst and damaging his glasses.

He feared Lewandowski may have a weapon when he appeared to reach into his pocket.

At the time the defendant was of good character but four days after this offence he stole from a car and was fined by magistrates.

Defending, Rachel Woods said: “This was an unsophisticated offence because the defendant used his own name, his own number, and of course his own address and so unsurprisingly he was arrested and detained in a very short period of time.

“The complainant was able to identify him from his Facebook profile. What seems to have been the catalyst for him drinking excessively and smoking cannabis was the sudden death of his father.

“To his credit he has endeavoured to make contact with local services for substance abuse.”

Recorder Kevin Grice imposed nine months in prison, suspended for 18 months, with a six month drug rehabilitation order, and said: “This is your opportunity to put all this behind you.”

He ordered him to pay £70 compensation towards the man’s glasses.