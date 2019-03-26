Missing Yorkshire woman believed to be staying at a Blackpool hotel

A missing 22-year-old woman from West Yorkshire is believed to have travelled to Blackpool before her sudden disappearance.



Lancashire Police are appealing for information about a woman believed to be missing in Blackpool.



Grace Parker, 22, from West Yorkshire, was last seen around 5pm yesterday (Monday, March 25) in the Huddersfield area.



She is believed to have since travelled to Blackpool and could be staying at a hotel in the area.



Grace is described as white, of slim build with blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a light-coloured jacket with a furry hood, as well as black leggings with white spots.



Police are concerned for her welfare and are urging anyone with information about her to come forward.



PC Richard Bradford, of Blackpool Police, said: “We are appealing to anyone who has seen Grace or a woman matching her description to contact police.



“Grace’s disappearance is concerning and we want to find her as soon as possible.



“We believe she has travelled to the Blackpool area. If you know where she is, please get in touch.”



Anyone with information can contact 101 or (01253) 604290, or alternatively email 3428@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 1527 of March 25.

