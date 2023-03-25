Lynne Wilson was last seen at Whitehaven railway station in Cumbria at around 8.20am on Friday (March 24).

She is believed to have travelled to the Blackpool area.

Lynne is described as 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build, with blonde hair.

Lynne Wilson is believed to have travelled to the Blackpool area (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Police said they do not know what she is likely to be wearing.