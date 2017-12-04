Missing teen is found in Blackpool

A teenager who went missing from her home in Lytham has been found, say police.

As appeal was launched after Mary-Kate Morrison, who was last seen by her mum, went missing from home on Thursday afternoon.

Police say the 15-year-old was found safe and well in early on Monday in Blackpool.

A force spokesman said: "We're pleased to be able to let you know the 15-year-old girl who was missing from her home in Lytham was found safe and well in Blackpool in the early hours of this morning.

"A huge thank you to everyone who shared our appeal."