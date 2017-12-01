Missing sex offender is found

A missing sex offender who was wanted on recall to prison has been found, say police.

Andrew Cunningham was arrested in the Chadderton area last night.

The 35-year-old went missing from an address in Blackburn on Saturday, November 25 breaching his licence conditions.

He was convicted of three sex assaults in Manchester in 2007, 2011 and 2016.

Police thanked members of the public who had helped share their appeal