A Preston woman who was reported missing after disappearing from her home has been found in Blackpool.



Police were growing increasingly concerned for Stacey Doherty after she went missing on Monday.

Stacey Doherty, 35, has been found safe and well in Blackpool.

The 35-year-old had last been seen at Preston railway station at around 7.30am on Monday.

But police confirmed that they had found Stacey safe and well at an address in Blackpool on Wednesday evening.