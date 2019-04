Have your say

A 16-year-old girl from Preston has returned to her family safe and well.

Mary-Kate Morrison had last been seen in Blackpool on Friday at around 2pm.

Mary-Kate Morrison had been missing since Friday, April 26

She was later seen on CCTV at Sheffield Train Station at around 4.45pm on Saturday, April 27.

A police spokesman said: "A 16-year-old girl missing from home in Preston has now been found safe and well.

"As always, many thanks for everyone's help in finding her."

READ MORE: Concern grows for Preston teen missing from home