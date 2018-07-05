MISSING: Jordan Corcoran

Police are concerned about the welfare of a missing man who was last seen on Wednesday, July 4 at Weeton Camp in Singleton Road.

Jordan Corcoran, 28, is described as white and 5ft 8in tall. It is not known what clothing he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Police say they are very concerned for his welfare and are urging anyone who has seen Jordan to come forward.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "Jordan is missing and we want to find him as soon as possible.

"If you have seen him, or know where he is, please call us immediately."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1826 of July 4.