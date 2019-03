Have your say

A missing Fleetwood man has been found safe after he failed to return home on Saturday evening.



Mark Maitland, aged in his 50s, was reported missing by his family on Saturday, March 9.

But police later confirmed that Mr Maitland was found safe and well on Sunday evening.

A police spokesman said: "Great News! Missing person Mark Maitland was found safe and well over the weekend.

"Thank you to everyone for sharing our appeal to help bring Mark home."