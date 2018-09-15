Missing Blackpool teenager Leah Thomas 'found safe and well'

A missing Blackpool teenager has been found safe and well.

Police in the town put out a missing persons appeal yesterday morning after 16-year-old Leah Thomas had not been seen since 4.30pm on Thursday.

PC Leanne Harrison, of Blackpool Police, said: “We are concerned for Leah’s welfare and would urge anyone who has seen her or knows where she is to come forward."

The appeal was shared throughout social media by concerned residents of the town doing all they could to help in the appeal.

In an update this morning, a police spokesman said. "Further to our appeal yesterday, the 16-year-old girl who was missing from Blackpool has been found safe and well.

"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal."