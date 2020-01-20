Missing Blackpool man, 44, found 'safe and well' after disappearing for 6 days

Have your say

A missing man from Blackpool has been found 'safe and well' after disappearing for six days

Jonathan Parker-Waters had been reported missing on Sunday, January 12, after he was last seen leaving home in Richmond Avenue.

Jonathan Parker-Waters, 44, had been reported missing after on Sunday (January 12). Pic - Lancashire Police

On Friday (January 17), officers circulated a public appeal after becoming concerned for his welfare.

But 24 hours after the appeal went public on Saturday afternoon (January 18), Jonathan was found 'safe and well' in the Blackpool area.

READ MORE: Public urged to call 999 immediately if they see missing 44-year-old Blackpool man

Lancashire Police has thanked the public for their support in finding Jonathan.