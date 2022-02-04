Missing Blackpool girl Bella Bell found "safe and well"

Missing Blackpool girl Bella Bell has been found safe, police have confirmed.

By Matthew Calderbank
Friday, 4th February 2022, 12:50 pm
Updated Friday, 4th February 2022, 8:24 pm

Police said they were growing increasingly worried about the vulnerable 14-year-old, who went missing from home at 4pm yesterday.

She was later seen at Claremont Park in North Shore and the last sighting of her was at McDonald's in Rigby Road at 7.30pm last night.

Read More

Read More
Wedding rings stolen from elderly patients at Royal Preston and Blackpool Victor...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Bella, 14, is described as five feet tall, with a big build and light brown long hair. She was last seen in Rigby Road McDonald's wearing a black jacket with fur hood, light blue full zip tracksuit top, black trousers and black trainers

But this evening, police were pleased to report that Bella has been found "safe and well".

"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal to find her," said Blackpool Police on Facebook.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.