Missing Blackpool girl Bella Bell found "safe and well"
Missing Blackpool girl Bella Bell has been found safe, police have confirmed.
Police said they were growing increasingly worried about the vulnerable 14-year-old, who went missing from home at 4pm yesterday.
She was later seen at Claremont Park in North Shore and the last sighting of her was at McDonald's in Rigby Road at 7.30pm last night.
But this evening, police were pleased to report that Bella has been found "safe and well".
"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal to find her," said Blackpool Police on Facebook.
