Missing Blackpool baby is found in Merseyside but teenage mum is still missing

A 17-month-old baby who went missing from a home in Blackpool on Sunday has been found.



The baby was found safe and well at an address in Merseyside this morning, but her 17-year-old mum is still missing.

Courtney Edgar, 17, is believed to be in the Merseyside area after disappearing from Blackpool with her baby daughter on Sunday, January 6.

The young mum, Courtney Edgar, is believed to be in the Merseyside area and Merseyside Police have taken over the search for her.

Courtney (pictured) is described as being white, 5ft 7in tall with very long dark hair. She was last seen wearing a cream coloured jacket with a fur collar and dark trousers.

Police said 17-year-old Courtney Edgar was last seen at around 10.45am on Sunday, January 6, in the Highfield area of Blackpool with her baby daughter.

She has links to Merseyside, particularly the Southport and Sefton areas.

A police spokesman said: "Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal for the 17-year-old girl missing from a home in Blackpool.

"We now believe she is in the Merseyside area and our colleagues at Merseyside Police are leading the enquiries to find her.

"The 17-month-old baby ,also reported as missing, has been found safe and well."