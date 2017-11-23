Missing Barnsley man wanted for stalking, harassment and historic sex offences could be in Blackpool

A man wanted over stalking and harassment offences by South Yorkshire Police could be in Blackpool.

Detectives also want to quiz Kenneth Wilson over historic sexual offences.

They believe that Wilson, aged 49, from Royston, may have travelled to Blackpool.

The stalking and harassment offences, against one woman, are alleged to have been committed in July.

Details of the two historic sexual offences he is also wanted over have not yet been released.

Detective Sergeant Mark Hallam, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “We have had a number of calls reporting that Wilson could have possibly been seen in Blackpool.

“He is wanted in connection to a number of serious offences and I’d encourage anyone who has seen him recently to contact police.

“Wilson is also known to frequent the Royston, Wombwell and Carlton areas of Barnsley, as well as Wakefield.

“If you’ve seen him, spoken to him, or know where he is, please call us on 999.” Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.