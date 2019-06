Have your say

Two babies who went missing from Skelmersdale this evening have now been found safe and well, police say.

Merseyside police said: "The boy and girl, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, were found in the Merseyside area this evening (27 June) following an appeal.

"They had last been seen in Skelmersdale in the early hours of Wednesday morning (26 June).

"Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal."