Missing 51-year-old woman believed to be in Blackpool, say police

A missing 51-year-old woman from Ormskirk is believed to be in Blackpool, say Lancashire Police.

Officers are concerned for the whereabouts of Terry Frame, who was last seen in the Wigan Road area of Ormskirk at around 10/11am on Saturday (September 21).

Terry Frame, 51, is believed to be in Blackpool, after disappearing from her home in Ormskirk at around 10am on Saturday, September 21.

It is believed Terry may have travelled to the Blackpool area where she is known to have links.

READ MORE: Firefighters tackle 'suspicious' car blaze in Blackpool



If you have seen Terry or know where she is, please contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log 1402/210919.