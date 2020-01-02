Missing 16-year-old teenage boy from Preston found safe and well on New Year's Eve

Have your say

A 16-year-old teenage boy from Preston has been found safe and well after going missing for two days.



Paul Cottam had last been seen on Saturday, December 28.

Lancashire Police issued an appeal to help find him.

But on New Year's Eve, Lancashire Police confirmed that Paul had been found "safe and well".

Lancashire Police said: "Good News! The 16-year-old male who went missing from the Fulwood area has been found safe and well.

Paul Cottam, 16, has been found safe and well. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

"Thank you for sharing our appeal."