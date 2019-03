A 15-year-old boy who had been reported missing after disappearing from his home in Cleveleys has been found.



The missing teenager had last been seen in the Victoria Road West area of Cleveleys at around 11am on Tuesday, March 21.

A 15-year-old missing boy was found safe and well in Blackpool last night (Wednesday, March 21) after being reported missing from his home in Cleveleys.

But Lancashire Police have confirmed that the boy has been found safe and well at an address in Blackpool last night (Thursday, March 21).

Officers who had been searching for the boy have thanked the public for sharing their earlier appeal.