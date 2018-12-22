Missing 12-year-old boy 'may be in Blackpool' say police

Have your say

Police have issued an appeal for a 12-year-old boy who has gone missing from his home in Lancashire.

Alfie Benson is missing from his home in Clitheroe and police believe he may now be in Blackpool.

He was last seen in Blackpool on Wednesday.

He was wearing a blue parka coat and is described as white, 5ft tall with a slim build and short, light brown hair.

He has links to both Blackpool and Manchester.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 1022 of December 19.