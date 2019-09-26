Men in court accused of attack on homeless man

Two men have been charged with assault following an attack on a homeless man in Blackpool

Connor Pendergast, 19, of Stanhope Road, Blackpool and Harry Sharman, 21, of Peter Street, Blackpool, have been charged with assault and remanded to appear at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court today

The alleged assault happened at around 5.30am on Tuesday when a 21-year-old man was attacked on Bank Hey Street.

He suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The victim is known to Blackpool homelessness charity The Albert Project. According to the charity, Jamie has no memory of the attack. He woke up in Blackpool Victoria Hospital yesterday morning, where he was treated for facial injuries, including cuts and bruising.