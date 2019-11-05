Meetings to tackle youth issues in Fleetwood

There will be a double effort to try and address on-going problems with a minority of youths in Fleetwood this week.

Two separate meetings are being staged in the town to give residents a chance to have their say on the issue.

But ideas and solutions will be looked at as well.

Last Thursday there were reports of a car window being smashed in the Asda car park, eggs being thrown at people and property, youths being abusive to residents and police, and previous damage to plants in the Memorial Park.

Coun Colette Fairbanks, a UKIP member for Pharos ward on Wyre Council, has organised a meting at the Strawberry Gardens pub, on Poulton Road, this Thursday at 7.30pm.

On Friday night there will be another meeting on the issue at Fleetwood Conservative Club, also beginning at 7.30pm, organised by Coun Rachel George, the Brexit member for Pharos on Wyre and a Fleetwood Town Council member,

Coun Fairbanks says two meetings are being staged to ensure that anyone who can’t make either of the nights can still be there for one of them.

She said: “I’ve arranged a meeting not so we can just go over what has happened and criticise young people, but to discuss how we can try and do something about it.

“If these young people say there is not enough going on in the town for young people, we could look at what can be done.”

The police, representatives of Wyre Council, councillors and residents have been invited to attend, and young people are welcome as well.

Coun George said: “This is an issue which causes a lot of upset to residents and we need to try and address it, it’s not something we should just ignore.

“It has been going on for too long now and people have had enough of it.”

There will also be representatives from the police and Wyre Community Safety Partnership at this meeting, and other councillors.