Masked man sought after attempted robbery at Blackpool Subway

Detectives investigating an attempted robbery at a Subway store in Blackpool today are appealing for information.



Around 7.30am a man entered the store in Westcliffe Drive.

The man police want to speak to about an attempted robbery in a Blackpool Subway

He approached the till before making demands for money.

The shop assistant refused to hand over any money and the offender made off.

Following CCTV enquiries, police are keen to identify this man, pictured, in connection with the offence.

The incident is being linked to two robberies on April 12 and April 14 at the same store.

Det Con Chris Hammond of Blackpool CID, said: “We are appealing for information after an attempted robbery in Blackpool today.

“We are particularly keen to identify this man.

“While we appreciate that he had his face covered, somebody may recognise the distinctive clothing and be able to provide us with a name.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email 2756@lancashire.pnn.police.ukquoting log 0266 of May 6.

Alternatively, you can reach Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.