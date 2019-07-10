Marton Cemetery VIDEO: watch the shocking moment a suspected drug driver leaves a trail of destruction in her Vauxhall Insignia

Have your say

Watch the video that shows the moment a suspected drug driver ploughs a Vauxhall Insignia through gravestones at Marton Cemetery.

Blackpool police arrested a 32 year old woman from Lancaster after she rammed her Vauxhall Insignia through the cemetery on Sunday July 7, while allegedly on drugs.

The Vauxhall's front bumper can be seen buckling from the damage.

A bystander managed to film the carnage while warning others to stay out of danger.

The front pumper of the navy Insignia can be seen buckling and scraping along the ground as she drives.

The full cost of the necessary repairs is not yet known.