Man's body found by police responding to welfare call in Blackpool

Police and paramedics were called to the home in Liverpool Road, off Church Street, at 3.37pm after concerns were raised about a man's welfare.

When they entered the home, they found a man in his 60s inside. Paramedics worked on him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lancashire Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesman for the force said: "We were called at 3.37pm yesterday (November 22) to a concern for welfare of a man in Liverpool Road, Blackpool.

"Emergency services attended and found a man in his 60s unresponsive.

"Despite the best efforts of paramedics, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course.

"Our thoughts are with the man's family at this time."

