Manhunt for two inmates who escaped Lancashire prison by climbing over perimeter fence

Two inmates have escaped from prison in Lancashire by climbing over a perimeter fence.



Christopher Kerrigan, 22, and Kearon Tyrone Hunte, 31, are both wanted by police after going on the run from HMP Kirkham.

At around 7.30pm on Saturday (October 5), Kerrigan and Hunte both made off from prison after escaping over a security fence.

Kerrigan, from Colwyn Bay, Wales, had been serving a 7-year-sentence for wounding offences in the North Wales area.

In January 2018 at Caernarfon Crown Court, he was sentenced after admitting two separate, unprovoked assaults.

One of the attacks happened outside a fast food restaurant in Llandudno in December 2016.

A second attack on another man occurred outside a Rhyl nightclub a few weeks later, with CCTV cameras showing Kerrigan repeatedly kicking his victim on the floor.

Kerrigan is described as white, 6ft 2in tall, of slim build with brown eyes and short dark hair. He speaks with an English accent.

Hunte had been serving a six year sentence for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, including heroin.

He is described as black, 5ft 10inches tall, of medium build with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can contact police on (01253) 604100 or email westintelunit@lancashire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111