Manchester teen charged with assault after man stabbed multiple times in Bispham

A teenager has been charged with assault after man was stabbed in the back in Blackpool

A man was stabbed multiple times in the back outside a home in Carleton Avenue, Bispham, at around 7pm on Sunday (October 24).

Police and paramedics were called to the scene and the victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment.

An 18-year-old was subsequently arrested in connection with the attack on Friday (October 29).

Friday Jacob Humphreys, of Queensway, Worsely, Manchester was charged with section 18 assault and remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on December 8.