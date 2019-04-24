Manchester man wanted over Easter Monday stabbing at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Have your say

A man from Manchester is wanted by police following a stabbing at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

Police want to speak to Thomas Walker, 28, from Manchester following the incident involving a cash-in-transit robbery at the resort on Easter Monday (April 22).

At around 1:35pm a security guard was approached by a man as he was delivering cash to the theme park close to the Withnell Road entrance.

He was stabbed with a knife and received minor injuries to his back.

The offender made off with the cash security box the guard was carrying.

Walker - who is also wanted for absconding from HMP Thorn Cross in Warrington on March 29 – is described as white, around 5ft 7ins, of slim build with brown eyes and short brown hair.

He has links to Salford in Manchester.

A police spokesman said: "It is important we trace him as soon as possible given the serious nature of this incident."

If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, please contact us on 01253 604157 or email 3177@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.

If it relates to an immediate sighting, please call 999 and ask for Lancashire Police. Alternatively you can reach Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111