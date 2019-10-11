Manchester Arndale evacuated and man tasered after multiple stabbings

Have your say

Four people are being treated by paramedics after a number of stabbings at the Arndale Centre in Manchester.



Trams have also stopped operating at Exchange Square, according to the city's Metrolink.

One man has been arrested after being Tasered.

Police officers were seen descending on the shopping centre and a video of a man being tasered has been shared on social media.

Greater Manchester Police has confirmed that they are currently responding to an incident at the Arndale Centre.

North West Ambulance Service said it had treated four people at the scene.

"We are still on the scene. It is a stabbing incident.

"We've got quite a few resources there," a spokesman for the service said.

Manchester Arndale confirmed that the shopping centre has been evacuated and put in lock-down.

David Allinson, director of the shopping centre, said: "A serious incident has taken place at Manchester Arndale this morning.

"The centre has been evacuated while police investigate the incident.

"We are unable to comment any further as the incident is currently being handled by Greater Manchester Police, who we will continue to support with their investigation."

It is not known at this stage if there have been any fatalities.

Witnesses at the shopping centre described scenes of chaos as shoppers were evacuated by police.

One wrote on Twitter: "Three people just got stabbed in the Starbucks in Manchester Arndale and it’s all been evacuated. This is actually crazy."

Another person said: "Just been evacuated from the Arndale. Scary stuff. Instant lock-down by staff. Sirens everywhere."

More to follow...