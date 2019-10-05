Man went on wrecking spree in Blackpool after DNA showed he wasn't the father of girl

A man drank a bottle-and-a-half of vodka the day a DNA test revealed he was not the father of the daughter he had believed was his.

Kevin McCue was so drunk he could not remember going out and punching a Volkswagen Golf and pulling the wing mirror off a BMW.

McCue, 22, of High Street, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to causing damage.

He was sentenced to an eight week curfew from 8pm to 6am, had an eight week prison sentence he was under extended to be suspended for 72 weeks and ordered to pay £280 compensation.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a man saw McCue punching a VW Golf on September 14, at 10.45pm. The witness followed him and found him on Links Road.

Seeing the blue lights of police McCue ran off but was detained and a wing mirror from a BMW was found on him.

When interviewed he said he had drunk a bottle-and-a-half of vodka and could not remember anything.

At the time of the offence he was on an eight week prison sentence suspended for 36 weeks for breaching a restraining order.

Brett Chappell, defending, said the day of the offence his client received the result of a DNA test which told him he was not the biological father of the daughter he had brought up and nurtured.

Mr Chappell added: “He hit the self-destruction button an