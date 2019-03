A Blackpool man is wanted by the courts after failing to appear on a knife offence charge - but police say they will not release his photo to aid in the search for him.

Sean Chamberlain, 24, of Withnell Road, failed to appear at Blackpool Magistrates on Friday.

He was charged with one count of possession of a knife.

The court said a warrant has now been put out for his arrest, but when The Gazette contacted the police a spokeswoman refused to supply a picture of him.