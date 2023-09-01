Man wanted in connection with assault outside Wings Club in Cleveleys
A man is wanted in connection with an assault outside a social club in Cleveleys.
Bradley Wint is wanted in connection with an assault which occurred outside the Wings Club, Victoria Road West, on April 8.
The 24-year-old is described as 5ft 11ins tall, of stocky build, with short dark brown hair.
Lancashire Police urged the public not to approach Wint if they see him, but to call 999.
For non-immediate sightings, call 101 or email forcecont[email protected] quoting log number 1655 of April 8.