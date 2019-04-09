Man wanted by police after woman is sexually assaulted in a Fleetwood bar

A man is wanted by police after a woman was groped in a bar in Fleetwood.

The alleged assault occurred at around 1.50am on Sunday, February 10 at Ma Kelly’s on London Street.

The man is described as being black with a shaven head and a strong African accent. Pic - Lancashire Police

The victim had been on a night out when she was approached by a man who spoke to her before touching her inappropriately down her top.

Police have released a CCTV image of the suspect (pictured) and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

PC Michelle Mackay, of Fleetwood Police, said: “The victim was left extremely distressed by this incident and we have been working hard to locate the man responsible.

“As part of our ongoing enquiries we would now like to trace the man in the CCTV image. If you know who he is please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting log number 147 of February 10.