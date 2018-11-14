Man wanted by police after British Legion burglary

Have your say

Police are appealing for the public's help to identify a man suspected of breaking into the Royal British Legion in Cleveleys.

Fleetwood Police has released an image of the hooded suspect taken from CCTV.

CCTV image of a man suspected of burglary at the Royal British Legion in Cleveleys.

The man is suspected of burglary after targeting the Royal British Legion in Rough Lea Road, near the North Promenade, this morning.

A spokesman for Fleetwood Police said: "We understand the image quality is poor but if you know who this is then please contact us immediately."

Anyone with information can contact Fleetwood Police on 01253 604911 or email the officer in charge of the case on 4864@lancashire.pnn.police.uk, quoting LC-20181114-0160.