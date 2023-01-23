Derek Foxcroft is wanted after a woman reported being attacked at an address in the resort on Wednesday (January 18).

Foxcroft- also known as Derek Moreland – is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, and of medium build.

He has a 6in scar on his forehead, police said.

The 38-year-old has links across Lancashire, as well as Salford, Greater Manchester.

Chief Supt Karen Edwards, of Lancashire Police, said: “Foxcroft is wanted in connection with a very serious offence.

“We would urge anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward immediately.

Derek Foxcroft, 38, is wanted after a woman reported being attacked at an address in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“We would also ask people to share this appeal so he can be found as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0364 of January 23.