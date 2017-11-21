Man wanted after 'restraining order breach'

A man is wanted by police in connection with a breach of a Restraining Order protecting a victim of domestic abuse.

Police say that would like to speak to 31-year-old Nicholas Shaw from Royal Bank Avenue Blackpool following an incident.

A spokesman for the police said: "Blackpool Police are keen to locate Nicholas in relation to him breaching a Restraining Order.

"This order was issued to protect a victim following domestic abuse at the hands of Shaw.

"We take protecting victims of domestic abuse seriously and ask the public to assist in our on-going enquiries to locate Shaw."

Anyone with information should contact Blackpool Risk and Threat Team on 01253 607066 or email 835@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111