A man is wanted by police after an altercation at a pub near Blackpool Airport.

Police are appealing for help in identifying the man, who is suspected of public order offences at the Air Balloon pub in Squires Gate Lane, near Blackpool Airport.

This man is wanted by police after a public order offence at The Air Balloon pub at Blackpool Airport at around 4.10pm on Tuesday, February 12.

The incident happened at around 4.10pm on Tuesday, February 12.

If you recognise this man, please email 9531@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or contact 101 quoting investigation 04/36259/19.