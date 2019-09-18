Man to go on trial accused of forging £2.5m lottery jackpot ticket

Have your say

A lottery winner is due to go on trial accused of forging a ticket to claim a £2.5 million top prize.

Edward Putman allegedly collected an outstanding jackpot with a faked ticket more than a decade ago.

Putman, of Kings Langley, Hertfordshire, denies fraud by false representation dating back to 2009.

Hertfordshire Police previously said their serious fraud and cyber unit began investigating in 2015 after evidence came to light that the claim was not genuine.

The jackpot from a draw in March 2009 initially went unclaimed, but what was purported to be the winning ticket was produced before the deadline.

National Lottery operator Camelot paid out the £2,525,485 prize.

The trial is expected to open at St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday morning.