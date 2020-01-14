Man serving 10 years for drug offences absconds from HMP Kirkham

Have your say

A 30-year-old man from Blackburn is wanted after absconding from HMP Kirkham two months ago.

Mohammed Rehan Awan, 30, of Blackburn, also known as Ron, is wanted after absconding from HMP Kirkham on October 25.

He is described as Asian, five ft nine ins tall, short black hair, black beard and moustache, brown eyes and with his left ear pierced.

He was jailed in June 2017 for 10 years for drugs offences.

Anyone with information should email Westintelunit@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting log 1416 of October 25, 2019.