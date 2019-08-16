Man seriously hurt in Blackpool hit-and-run

A man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash outside a central Blackpool hotel in the early hours of the morning.

The man, in his 30s, was knocked over outside St Chad’s Hotel on the corner of the Prom and Woodfield Road at around 2.15am yesterday, police said.

He suffered serious head injuries and a leg injury, a spokesman said.

The car involved did not stop at the scene.

Around 45 minutes later, police received a report of a black Mercedes with a damaged windscreen parked near to Stanley Park.

Its occupants, the caller told police, had gone inside the park, which is locked from dusk to dawn each day.

Four people from the West Midlands, two men, 19 and 20, and two women, also 19 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving.

They were all released under investigation.

